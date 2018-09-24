Man cut free from car after collision in Rotherham

A man was cut free from his car after a collision in Rotherham.
Firefighters were called to Centenary Way, Canklow, at 8.45pm yesterday following reports of a crash.
CRIME: Sheffield double stabbing was yards away from school gates
They found a man trapped inside a vehicle and had to cut the roof off the vehicle to release him.
POLICE: Aunt of Sheffield murder victim claims city it at ‘crisis point’ with knife crime
READ MORE: Sheffield murder suspect remains in custody over fatal stabbing at Centertainment
No other details have yet been released.