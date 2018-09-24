Sheffield murder suspect remains in custody over fatal stabbing at Centertainment

A man remains in police custody this morning on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing at the Valley Centertainment complex in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old was arrested after Fahim Hersi, 22, was stabbed to death during a fight at the leisure complex.

Murder victim Fahim Hersi

Mr Hersi, from Broomhall, was knifed in his chest and rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Emergency services were alerted to the brawl at 9.20pm on Friday and when police officers arrived they found a pool of blood where violence had flared.

They sealed off the crime scene and officers and forensic experts spent the weekend examining the area.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of murder in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing.

Two men and a woman, all from the Sheffield area, were later released from police custody pending further enquiries.

Three men have been released with no further action to be taken.

Detectives want to hear from witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the Valley Centertainment complex that night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 950 of September 21

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.