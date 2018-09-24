‘Two men stabbed in Sheffield suburb’

Two people were stabbed in a series of attempted car thefts in a Sheffield suburb.

Eyewitnesses said two men suffered stab wounds following the incidents in Aston and Swallownest at around 10pm on Sunday.

McColl's, Worksop Road, Aston. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star

A police cordon was in place around the car park of McColl’s Convenience Store, on Worksop Road.

It comes after a man was stabbed to death in an attack outside the cinema at Sheffield’s Valley Centertainment on Friday.

Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broom, died of a single stab wound to his chest.

A 21-year-old man remians in police custody.

A police investigation is also continuing into a double stabbing in Hillsborough in the early hours of Sunday.

Scott Fauvel, a 29-year-old father-of-three, was stabbed along with a friend in Walkley Lane shortly after they left the The Rawson Spring pub on nearby Langsett Road.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incidents in Aston and Swalownest and is awaiting a response.