Arsonists wreak havoc across South Yorkshire
Arsonists have wreaked havoc across South Yorkshire – torching hay bales, vehicles and a derelict building.
In the early hours of this morning a van was set alight on Chaucer Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield and last night firefighters dealt with a bin blaze on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, Rotherham.
Yesterday afternoon, crews dealt with a derelict building set on fire on Pickering Road, Bentley, Doncaster and the night before firefighters from the town responded to calls about an airing cupboard fire on Grange Lane, New Rossington, which they said was started deliberately.
On Saturday night a car was torched on Skye Edge Avenue, Skye Edge and earlier in the day an outbuilding was set alight on Heatons Bank, Rawmarsh, Rotherham.
In the early hours of Saturday, a Vauxhall Zafira was found burning on Wordsworth Drive, Parson Cross, Sheffield; a vehicle was torched on Hallwood Road, Burncross, Sheffield and two Range Rovers were fired on Radcliffe Road, Athersley North, Barnsley.
On Friday night, crews spent over six hours dealing with between 50 and 75 bales of hay on fire in a field on Linthwaite Lane, Wentworth, Rotherham and a skip was set alight on Angram Road, High Green, Sheffield, that same evening.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.