Arrest over dramatic car crash which closed Sheffield road
A man has been arrested over a car crash which caused major disruption in Sheffield, police have today revealed.
Police were called to the scene of the collision at around 11.53am on Friday, September 10, after receiving calls about the incident which had happened on Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield, near the junction with Longley Avenue West.
A statement issued by South Yorkshire Police said: “On arrival, officers found a Vauxhall Corsa and a Honda Civic had been in collision.
“The driver of the Honda, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.”
No one was injured during the incident, which was around 400 yards down the road from the Shirecliffe waste recycling centre, which is further down Longley Avenue West.
The crash closed the road for a period of time, and caused the diversion of a number of bus routes while temergency services dealt with the scene.