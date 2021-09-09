Dramatic photo captures moment police use chainsaw to break through door in Sheffield drugs raid

This is the moment police used a chainsaw to cut through a door during a dramatic drugs raid in Sheffield

By Rahmah Ghazali
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:24 pm

South Yorkshire Police said its officers from the Fortify team assisted Sheffield neighbourhood police executing a drugs warrant in the Shirecliffe area on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Operation Fortify is South Yorkshire Police's dedicated response to organised crime, with teams regularly carrying out raids.

Police have been contacted for more details on the arrest.

