'The best ever' - Arctic Monkeys conclude triumphant homecoming with well-received second set

The second, and final, night of Arctic Monkeys’ triumphant homecoming concerts at Hillsborough Park has been a huge hit with fans.

Arctic Monkeys are one of the world’s biggest rock bands, but the boys from High Green proved they had not forgotten their Sheffield roots when they booked two dates at Hillsborough Park on June 9 and 10, 2023 – almost 20 years to the date of their first ever gig at The Grapes.

The two dates also came almost five years on from the band’s last performance in the city at Sheffield Arena in 2018.

And so, it is fair to say the band’s homecoming has been eagerly-anticipated, with almost 80,000 tickets sold for the two sold-out nights at Hillsborough Park.

Arctic Monkeys have concluded their homecoming concerts at Hillsborough Park. Picture: Dean Atkins

The Star’s Joe Crann was there for the first night. In his review, he described the performance as a ‘homecoming masterpiece’.

And judging from the response from fans, the second night has also been a huge hit, both with those in attendance – and those lucky enough to be able to listen nearby.

Posting on Twitter, Scott Wilkes said: “Been to 100’s of gigs and tonight was the best ever. Nothing will ever beat the best band in the world on Hillsborough Park in the sun with the wife and closest mates.”

David Stone added: “Won’t hear that that wasn’t a great gig, some memories made with the eldest in Hillsborough Park.”

Alex Turner pictured on stage as Arctic Monkeys return to Sheffield on the first night of their sold out shows at Hillsborough Park

Lucy Straker said: “Lovely to live in Hillsborough and get to listen and experience the @ArcticMonkeys homecoming gig this weekend. Plus with roads closed there’s been hardly any cars and just a fab atmosphere.”

Matt gave his verdict. He said: “Arctic Monkeys were brilliant tonight.”

@andrew____long said: “Nearly didn’t do this. Best Monday afternoon at work decision I’ve ever made. Hillsborough Park was absolutely rocking last night for Arctic Monkeys.”

Nick Cook added: “Absolutely awesome homecoming gig by @ArcticMonkeys at Hillsborough.”

James Morgan said: “@ArcticMonkeys were on another level last night #Hillsborough.”

@snfm_6 said: “arctic monkeys at hillsborough park yea couldn’t ask for a better night wow”