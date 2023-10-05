Sheffield retro: 14 photos showing fans at huge gigs, including Michael Jackson at Don Valley Stadium
These photos from the archives show ecstatic fans at some of the biggest gigs staged in Sheffield over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 6th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
The images include crowds watching Michael Jackson rock Don Valley Stadium in 1997, Tina Turner at the same venue in 2000, and Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys at the FlyDSA Arena, as it was then, in 2018.
Were you amongst these fans enjoying their favourite bands and artists at some of the legendary concerts held in Sheffield?
