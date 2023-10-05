News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 14 photos showing fans at huge gigs, including Michael Jackson at Don Valley Stadium

These photos from the archives show ecstatic fans at some of the biggest gigs staged in Sheffield over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 6th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

The images include crowds watching Michael Jackson rock Don Valley Stadium in 1997, Tina Turner at the same venue in 2000, and Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys at the FlyDSA Arena, as it was then, in 2018.

Were you amongst these fans enjoying their favourite bands and artists at some of the legendary concerts held in Sheffield?

Fans enjoying the Michael Jackson concert at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, July 10, 1997

1. Fans

Fans enjoying the Michael Jackson concert at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, July 10, 1997 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Fans go wild at the Michael Jackson at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, July 10, 1997

2. Having fun

Fans go wild at the Michael Jackson at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, July 10, 1997 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Michael Jackson pictured with fans at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, July 10, 1997

3. Meeting the fans

Michael Jackson pictured with fans at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, July 10, 1997 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Celine Dion performing at Don Valley Stadium with the Sheffield Childrens Choir in July 1999

4. Children's Choir

Celine Dion performing at Don Valley Stadium with the Sheffield Childrens Choir in July 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis

