Archer Road in Sheffield closed as work to repair mains water leak could take week to complete
Traffic in the area, particularly on the already busy Abbeydale Road, has been strained as a result.
A major route in Sheffield could be closed for a week while work crews repair a major leak in a mains water pipe.
The pipe on Archer Road in Millhouses burst on February 2 and even caused the asphalt to "lift up" under the pressure of leaking water.
Now, the busy route has been closed from Hutcliffe Wood Road to Fraser Road while Yorkshire Water repair the damage, with estimates suggesting it could be February 8 before it opens again.
The route runs alongside the busy Archer Drive retail park containing a number of businesses, including a large Sainsbury's supermarket, a McDonald's and a PureGym.
It will likely result in traffic problems in the area until the leak is repaired. Even today (February 3), congestion is more severe than usual on the already busy nearby Abbeydale Road as a result.
Videos from February 2 showed how water rushed downhill on Archer Road, and an eyewitness told The Star how the leak was severe enough that the asphalt on the road was starting to "lift up" when they saw it at around 4pm.