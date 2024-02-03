Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major route in Sheffield could be closed for a week while work crews repair a major leak in a mains water pipe.

A burst water main on Archer Road in Millhouses, Sheffield, was reportedly so severe caused the asphalt to "lift up" from the pressure.

Now, the busy route has been closed from Hutcliffe Wood Road to Fraser Road while Yorkshire Water repair the damage, with estimates suggesting it could be February 8 before it opens again.

The route runs alongside the busy Archer Drive retail park containing a number of businesses, including a large Sainsbury's supermarket, a McDonald's and a PureGym.

It will likely result in traffic problems in the area until the leak is repaired. Even today (February 3), congestion is more severe than usual on the already busy nearby Abbeydale Road as a result.