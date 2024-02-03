Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new look for a Sheffield city centre landmark has divided opinion.

Most people commenting online agreed the new frontage for the old Odeon cinema and Kingdom nightclub building at Barker's Pool is an upgrade on the 'red monstrosity' it replaced.

The new look for the old Odeon and Kingdom nightclub building at Barker's Pool, in Sheffield city centre, which is set for a fresh lease of life. It is where the Gaumont cinema stood for many years

But while some love the new facade, complete with sections of green living wall, others are finding it reminiscent of another little-missed building from the city's past.

A number of people commenting on social media have likened its appearance to that of the notorious concrete 'egg box' extension to Sheffield Town Hall, which was in place from 1977 until its demolition in 2002.

Commenting on The Star's Facebook page, Nick Allen wrote: "Oh look another egg box. Didn't we knock one of them down not so many years back?"

Jeanie White responded 'that's immediately what my brain saw', while Judith Roberts replied 'just going to say the same - gone full circle'. John Baxendale wrote: "Short of an iconic building by a major architect, which I assume wasn’t in the budget, it’s OK. Build in the 21st century and you get a 21st century building, and this isn’t a bad one."

The old egg box' extension to Sheffield Town Hall, which was in place from 1977 to 2002. It is pictured here in January 1995

John Silverton said that 'anything would be an improvement on the old', while Marie Lewis agreed that it was 'better than the red monstrosity'.

Nick Seth commented: "Better than the previous criminal monstrosity. But boring and generic otherwise. It'll fit right in with the rest of the city's modern architecture." Not everyone was glad to see the back of the old red facade. Angela Greenwood wrote: "Looks good, and good idea putting the main entrance on the corner. But I preferred the red metal and mirrors of the 80s facade."

Carole Burke declared herself 'really impressed' with the new look, while Tom Simpson commented 'looking good'.

But Kerry Louise said it looks 'cheap and tacky', and Dave Hughes criticised what he called 'poor architecture'. The site was home to the Regent cinema which became the Gaumont in 1946. That building was demolished and replaced with the current one which was first an Odeon cinema and them home to the nightclubs Kingdom and Embrace.

The Sheffield Heart of the City II Instagram account said the exterior work was due to be completed in the spring, 'creating an impressive building for future leisure use'.