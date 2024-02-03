Some Sheffield developments take a long time, with work going on in the background - others are dead in the water.

It can be impossible for a passer-by to know the difference. All they see is a building, or an empty site, unchanging as weeks turn into months and turn into years.

There can be many reasons why, including a lack of funding. A developer’s attention may be drawn elsewhere, or there could be planning issues - or a pandemic.

With the city council, it appears capacity could be the issue. When it won millions in Levelling Up and Future High Streets funding in 2020 and 2021 there just didn’t seem to be enough officers to do everything - Event Central, Fargate, Castlegate, Attercliffe High Street etc, all at once.

But we haven’t given up hope. So, while this list is in some ways sad, it doesn’t mean that this time next year they won’t all be well on the way. Fingers crossed for the future!

1 . Debenhams The only thing to come out of Debenhams for the last few years is announcements. Sadly none have come to fruition - the last one was an Ebay you can touch and feel opening before Christmas. Maybe this year?

2 . Event Central Announced in March 2020 with the money landing in December that year, the former Clinton Cards shop on Fargate is due to be a major cultural hub. The question is when. The city council only tendered for an operator and a builder last year and got a two-year extension on spending the money, to 2026, which was at risk of being clawed back by government.

3 . Next, Fargate Attempts to put up a glittering new building on Fargate where Next once stood have been hit by bad luck - the builders went bust and some old iron columns proved to be too weak. But Woodhead Investments say they haven't given up.