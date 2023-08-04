It is shutting its doors for good this autumn, after 15 years at the site, with new owners set to take over at the premises.

The decision by APG Works, a framing works, screen printing studio and occasional art gallery based in the courtyard of an old cutlery works on Sidney Street, in Sheffield city centre, has been met with great sadness.

APG Works, on Sidney Street, in Sheffield city centre, has announced it is closing for good after 15 years at its current site. Photo: Google

APG Works, which was founded by Rupert Wood, and has worked with artists from across Sheffield and around the globe, said in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 3: "All things have endings, and we’re sad to say APG will be closing soon…

"After 15 years at our much loved spot on Sidney Street, the building will be welcoming new owners - who plan to keep the creative spirit of the building alive. We will not be moving on and continuing elsewhere, so this brings our endeavours as APG Works to a natural end.

"We will be closing our doors for good at the end of October - up until then it’s business as usual for framing and screen printing projects. Our upcoming BLINK fair on the 18th/19th of August will now be the last of our public courtyard events - ending a long tradition of lively memorable gatherings there. Make sure you don’t miss it!

"It’s been a wonderful time and we’re so proud to have been a part of Sheffield’s rich creative scene. We’re really grateful for all the support, interest and affection we’ve been shown over the years. Meanwhile, we’re still here and we’d love to see you soon!"

Reacting to the news, one person called it the 'end of an era', another said it was 'sad news' and a third commented that the business would be 'greatly missed'. A fourth person wrote: "Two independent businesses I’ve seen in the city closing now in the past 24 hours."