Wilko: Hundreds of jobs in Sheffield at risk as retailer battles to survive

The firm has filed a "notice of intention" to appoint administrators

By David Walsh
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:49 BST

Hundreds of jobs in Sheffield are at risk after Wilko warned it is on the brink of collapse.

The homewares retailer has filed a "notice of intention" to appoint administrators after failing to find enough emergency investment.

Pets will be allowed into dozens of Wilko stores, including this one in Sheffield city centrePets will be allowed into dozens of Wilko stores, including this one in Sheffield city centre
The firm has stores on Haymarket in Sheffield city centre and at Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, Malin Bridge and St James retail park in Norton. The privately-owned company has 400 stores in the UK and £1.2bn turnover.

Chief executive Mark Jackson said it would continue to talk with interested parties about options for the business.

Andy Prendergast, national secretary at the GMB union, said: “This is extremely concerning but we remain hopeful that a buyer can be found. Wilko’s staff deserve reassurance that their jobs are safe. We hope this is the number one priority going forward.”

