The firm has filed a "notice of intention" to appoint administrators

Hundreds of jobs in Sheffield are at risk after Wilko warned it is on the brink of collapse.

The homewares retailer has filed a "notice of intention" to appoint administrators after failing to find enough emergency investment.

The firm has stores on Haymarket in Sheffield city centre and at Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, Malin Bridge and St James retail park in Norton. The privately-owned company has 400 stores in the UK and £1.2bn turnover.

Chief executive Mark Jackson said it would continue to talk with interested parties about options for the business.