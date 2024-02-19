Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster man and his partner have been banned from keeping any animal for 15 years for mistreating pets - including setting a dog on a chicken, riding a small lame pony, beating another dog, and killing and burning the remains of a puppy.

John Cameron Lindop, 23, of Albion Hill, Doncaster, and his partner Lucy Elixabeth Melrose, 24, of County Durham, were convicted at Durham Crown Court on February 16 for a string of animal welfare offenses.

A couple have been banned from keeping animals for 15 years over their mistreatment of animals. This image shows how they baited and set two dogs on a chicken, and the burned remains of a puppy they killed.

It comes after an investigation by the RPSCA, who were alerted to the couple's wrongdoing in February 2022 when a member of the public contacted the charity after bringing Max, a lurcher they had recently rehomed, into the PDSA Gateshead with injuries to his abdomen, blood in his food and in his urine.

Inspector Clare Wilson said: "Max was very subdued and withdrawn, he was hanging his head and was attached to drips when I first saw him. I immediately noticed that his muzzle was very swollen as was his right side near his shoulder. There was blood visible in the white of his right eye too. I was told that he had been weeing blood as well. There was bruising visible on his abdomen and sheath and there were blood marks on his legs and I saw old scars on his rear legs near his feet.

"His nails were not scuffed as we would expect if he had been hit by a car so the vet told me that they thought he had been beaten or kicked."

The member of the public who brought the dog into the vets had rehomed him from Melrose and Lindop the day before and she had brought the lurcher to the vets as soon as she realised he was injured.

A vet report found Max had suffered blunt force trauma injuries by physical abuse.

Max the dog, whose injuries at the hands of Lindop alerted the RSPCA to the couple's offending.

The report said: "Max was bleeding from both nostrils which were dripping blood. He had soft tissue swelling around his left eye and bruising on his neck. He also had visible bruising and swelling on both sides of his ribs and thighs and heavy bruising on his abdomen. The injuries suffered by Max are consistent with low energy impacts, such as kicking, being hit by fists, or thrown from a few metres down or falling down the stairs.

"Out of each of these scenarios it is my opinion that being kicked is most likely due to the placement of all his injuries. In my opinion, he has been hit or kicked to the muzzle and kicked repeatedly - possibly multiple times to his abdomen as bruising and injuries were more extensive there."

When interviewed, Melrose claimed that Lindop had "kicked him like a football and stamped on his head".

It was later revealed that during the investigation the couple had hid other dogs from the RSPCA, including a lurcher called Bambi and a German Shepherd dog called Tally. Melrose later showed these dogs to the RSPCA’s investigating officer. Tally was underweight and her right ear was crooked and inflamed with a severe ear infection.

A video found on the couples' mobile phones showed how they baited a dog named Bambi into mauling a chicken to death.

The court heard how the vet found Tally suffered due to the ear condition which would have caused irritation and pain for at least 10 days, or likely longer. A report stated that the person responsible for Tally had failed to seek veterinary advice for her ear condition and therefore had failed in protecting her from pain and suffering.

During the investigation, the mobile phone of Melrose was seized which contained shocking videos showing more animal welfare offences. This included Bambi, a fawn coloured lurcher, being baited and set on a chicken.

A series of other videos on her phone showed Melrose riding a Shetland pony called Dinky who was struggling under the weight of carrying the adult and was evidently lame in one leg.

Another video found by the RSPCA on the couples' phones showed Elizabeth Melrose on a small, lame pony she was deemed "too heavy" for while whipping it with a stick. The pony's legs can been seen struggling in the video.

A vet's anaylsis of these videos reads: "The female was far too large for both the saddle and the pony and as a result her body overhangs the back and sides of the saddle.

"The female is carrying a whip in her right hand and trying to force the pony to trot forwards. The video is 16 seconds and during that time she hits the pony with the stick 10 times.

"The pony tries to avoid having to move forward and only moves forward at a trot once she has been repeatedly smacked with the whip and this is due to the fear and pain of being hit. The mouth of the pony is often open due to her discomfort and the pony is visibly lame on the right forelimb."

Text messages between Lindop and his mother were also discovered in which Lindop asks: "If a dog's been hit and nearly dead am I not in the right to finish it off so it’s not in pain or does that mean I killed it?" With the reply, "She killed it you put it out its misery but you would both get done as should have been done by a vet humanely."

A puppy naed Hades, who John Cameron Lindop, from Doncaster "hung until he was brain dead" and burned his remains to cover it up. The remains were found by the RSPCA.

Lindop then replied to his mother: "Won’t find it now like coz burnt it."

The charred remains of Hades, a 12-week-old Welsh Herder puppy, were found close to the railway line in an area of scrubland in Hordon, Peterlee, where there were burnt patches on the ground and fragments of Hades’ bones were discovered by the RSPCA. Lindop claimed in graphic detail that Melrose had killed him whilst Melrose told investigators that Lindop had "hung him from a door until he was brain dead."

Lindop and Melrose were given a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years. Lindop was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 40 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and Melrose was also given 40 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

The pair were also disqualified from keeping all animals for 15 years.

In mitigation, the court heard how the pair had a challenging background and it was felt that rehabilitation is possible, given their young age. Judge Peter Armstrong also mentioned mental health issues and commented that Lindop was now in a secure relationship with a baby on the way.

Clare added: "This has been the most challenging case of my career so far and has been extremely distressing to investigate. It is clear that many animals suffered untold pain and mental torture at the hands of these defendants and I am immensely relieved that they will not be permitted to care for animals again for a long time."