A stray dog described as "sweet" and "shy" and who has "survived against all the odds" is in desperate need of a foster home today.

In a heart-wrenching appeal for help, dog rescue charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, says she has "nowhere else to go".

Stray dog Etta urgently needs a foster home today

Etta was found as a stray, and despite her tough start to life, Helping Yorkshire Poundies says "she has been nothing but sweet and gentle with everyone she’s met, even when being poked and prodded in the vets".

She has received veterinary treatment recently and now needs a foster home where she can recouperate.

A Facebook appeal from Helping Yorkshire Poundies reads: "This sweet, shy girl has survived against all odds and now has a final hurdle.

"We absolutely must find her a foster home to go to on Monday. She has nowhere to go!

"The vets have stipulated that this must be dog free, as she needs to be isolated whilst she recovers. She is not cat tested.

"Etta was a stray with no history - she has been nothing but sweet and gentle with everyone she’s met, even when being poked and prodded in the vets. She is shy, especially with men, and will need a quiet home to recover from her ordeal.