Patterdales, Lurchers, Spaniels and Staffies are just some of the breeds Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is currently caring for.
The animal charity, based in North Anston, is working hard to find homes for more than a dozen dogs. This includes the incredibly affectionate Hettie the German Shepherd who was sadly found as a stray, playful Barry the Bulldog who needs someone to show him love, and 11-year-old Roxie who needs a cosy retirement home.
If any of the following wonderful dogs catch your eye, make sure to fill out an Animal Enquiry Form on Thornberry’s website.
More of a cat or small furry person? Thornberry Animal Sanctuary also has a number of felines, hamsters and rabbits ready for adoption.
1. So cute!
Some dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary have been waiting the best part of a year for their forever home - could it be you?
2. Izzy the Jack Russell Terrier
Izzy has arrived at Thornberry looking for a 5-star home that she can call her own. She is aged seven years and five months old. She is described as "very sweet, curious and loves to have all the attention on her". She needs a home with no other animals as she doesn’t like to share her attention with other animals. She would be happy in a home with the older children, aged 10 years+, but is very keen to get out and about to explore with her new family. Izzy has a skin condition which we are currently treating but with some TLC she will be looking fabulous in no time.
3. Roxie the Staffy
Roxie is the sweetest old lady who gives you the cutest smile just for being in her presence. This lovely lady is aged 11 years old, and is looking for her very own retirement home where she can have a nice walk and return to some cosy home comforts. She needs a home ideally with no other animals and if children were present, they would be aged 10 years and above. She has some medical conditions which we are managing currently, but she really is a happy old dog who is looking for a home to snooze her days away as kennels is no place for old bones.
4. Meg the Greyhound
Meg is a petite and gentle ex-racing Greyhound who is now ready for her new home. She is aged four years old, and is relatively new to Thornberry so she is still coming out of her shell. The kennel staff are beginning to see more of her personality as the days go by. She could potentially live with another sighthound given a successful dog introduction here at Thornberry, and she could live with children aged 10+.