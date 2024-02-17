2 . Izzy the Jack Russell Terrier

Izzy has arrived at Thornberry looking for a 5-star home that she can call her own. She is aged seven years and five months old. She is described as "very sweet, curious and loves to have all the attention on her". She needs a home with no other animals as she doesn’t like to share her attention with other animals. She would be happy in a home with the older children, aged 10 years+, but is very keen to get out and about to explore with her new family. Izzy has a skin condition which we are currently treating but with some TLC she will be looking fabulous in no time.