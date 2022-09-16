Ambulance called after collision between child and car near Birley Spa Primary School
A child was taken to hospital after being hurt in an incident involving a car close to a Sheffield primary school.
An ambulance was called out to Jermyn Crescent on Thursday morning after the incident, near Birley Spa Primary Academy, which happened shortly before 9am.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement this afternoon: “We received a call at 8.45am on Thursday morning to reports of a child who had been clipped by the wing mirror on a vehicle on Jermyn Crescent. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital to be checked over.”
Police also attended the scene, and are today continuing their investigation after the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at around 9am on September 15 to reports that an eight-year-old boy had been hit by a car in Jermyn Crescent.
“The boy suffered minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”
No comment was available from Birley Spa Primary Academy.