An ambulance was called out to Jermyn Crescent on Thursday morning after the incident, near Birley Spa Primary Academy, which happened shortly before 9am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement this afternoon: “We received a call at 8.45am on Thursday morning to reports of a child who had been clipped by the wing mirror on a vehicle on Jermyn Crescent. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital to be checked over.”

A child was taken to hospital after being hurt in an incident involving a car close to Birley Spa Primary School on Thursday. File picture shows the specialist ambulance of The Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service, part of Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Police also attended the scene, and are today continuing their investigation after the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at around 9am on September 15 to reports that an eight-year-old boy had been hit by a car in Jermyn Crescent.

“The boy suffered minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”