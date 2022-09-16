News you can trust since 1887
Ambulance called after collision between child and car near Birley Spa Primary School

A child was taken to hospital after being hurt in an incident involving a car close to a Sheffield primary school.

By David Kessen
Friday, 16th September 2022, 2:24 pm
An ambulance was called out to Jermyn Crescent on Thursday morning after the incident, near Birley Spa Primary Academy, which happened shortly before 9am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement this afternoon: “We received a call at 8.45am on Thursday morning to reports of a child who had been clipped by the wing mirror on a vehicle on Jermyn Crescent. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital to be checked over.”

A child was taken to hospital after being hurt in an incident involving a car close to Birley Spa Primary School on Thursday. File picture shows the specialist ambulance of  The Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service, part of Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Police also attended the scene, and are today continuing their investigation after the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at around 9am on September 15 to reports that an eight-year-old boy had been hit by a car in Jermyn Crescent.

“The boy suffered minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

No comment was available from Birley Spa Primary Academy.

