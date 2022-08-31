In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream infant, junior and primary schools, a total of 19 are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.

Here, we list those 19 schools in a gallery showing all of those, and which year they received their rating.

The list does not include the special schools and secondary schools which are also rated as outstanding in the city.

1. Beighton nursery infant school Beighton nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in March 2007

2. Brightside nursery infant school Brightside nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in June 2013

3. Broomhill Infants school Broomhill Infants school was rated outstanding at its inspection in June 2011

4. Coit Primary School Coit Primary School was rated outstanding at its inspection in December 2016