Sheffield outstanding schools: The city's 19 mainstream primary schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted
When it comes to schools, some of those in Sheffield are rated among the best in the country.
In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream infant, junior and primary schools, a total of 19 are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.
Here, we list those 19 schools in a gallery showing all of those, and which year they received their rating.
The list does not include the special schools and secondary schools which are also rated as outstanding in the city.
