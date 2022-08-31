News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield outstanding schools: The city's 19 mainstream primary schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

When it comes to schools, some of those in Sheffield are rated among the best in the country.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:40 am

In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream infant, junior and primary schools, a total of 19 are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.

Here, we list those 19 schools in a gallery showing all of those, and which year they received their rating.

The list does not include the special schools and secondary schools which are also rated as outstanding in the city.

SCHOOLS: The most oversubscribed primary schools revealed as places for September 2022 announced

SCHOOLS: Sheffield's most undersubscribed schools as council reveals 2022 primary school places allocations

SCHOOLS: Education trust 'cannot solve' lack of places at Waverley Academy, near Sheffield

1. Beighton nursery infant school

Beighton nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in March 2007

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Brightside nursery infant school

Brightside nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in June 2013

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Broomhill Infants school

Broomhill Infants school was rated outstanding at its inspection in June 2011

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Coit Primary School

Coit Primary School was rated outstanding at its inspection in December 2016

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
SchoolsSheffieldOfstedGovernment
Next Page
Page 1 of 5