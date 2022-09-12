Paul Haigh, headteacher at King Ecgberts School, in Dore, says he has seen the number of school double decker buses, bringing pupils to lessons at his school from communities all across Sheffield, plunge by 50 per cent in just a few years.

After having already been reduced from four to three in recent years, the number is down to two this school year.

School pupils could face long waits to get home due to significant cuts to school bus services, fears a Sheffield headteacher. The picture shows children queueing at King Ecgbert School

He fears the situation will be being replicated at schools across the city, and wants to see them brought back.

The school’s catchment is from the city centre to Dore. Its most disadvantaged pupils travel from Nether Edge, Lowfield and Sharrow.

Mr Haigh said: “We have seen one of our three school buses cut and families told to make their own arrangements with the public service 98 buses or walk a good 20 minutes to the main road and wait for a 97 bus to come.

“In the evening this means a 30 minute wait after school for an unreliable 98 – it hasn’t turned up this week – which we’ll then fill with students effectively taking it out of service to the good people of Dore, Totley and the Abbeydale corridor. The next bus to take anyone still waiting comes an hour after school had ended.

School pupils could face long waits to get home due to significant cuts to school bus services, fears a Sheffield headteacher Paul Haigh, pictured at the bus queue at King Ecgberts School

“How can a city like Sheffield not be able to provide the most basic service of getting children to school? We are proud of our comprehensive and diverse intake- the city is designed with wedge shaped school catchments reliant on transport to bring children to schools built in the lovely spacious surrounds of the suburbs. It is the role of local government to provide that transport, not take it away.”

He said the school finished at 3.15pm, but with the changes to the school buses, some pupils would still be waiting for a bus at 4.15pm, away from the school site. He said the school and the sixth form were growing, and felt it was bizarre to be cutting the number of buses.