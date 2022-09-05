Outstanding schools Sheffield: The four mainstream secondary schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted
Sheffield has some of the country’s best secondary school according to Ofsted.
Four of the city’s mainstream secondary schools have been rated as outstanding by Ofsted, and still have that rating in place.
In this gallery, we have included all those schools who have achieved the sought-after status.
The list does not include the special schools and primary schools which are also rated as outstanding in the city.
SCHOOLS: Sheffield's most undersubscribed schools as council reveals 2022 primary school places allocations
Page 1 of 2