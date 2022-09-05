News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Outstanding schools Sheffield: The four mainstream secondary schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

Sheffield has some of the country’s best secondary school according to Ofsted.

By David Kessen
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:48 pm

Four of the city’s mainstream secondary schools have been rated as outstanding by Ofsted, and still have that rating in place.

In this gallery, we have included all those schools who have achieved the sought-after status.

The list does not include the special schools and primary schools which are also rated as outstanding in the city.

SCHOOLS: The most oversubscribed primary schools revealed as places for September 2022 announced

SCHOOLS: Sheffield's most undersubscribed schools as council reveals 2022 primary school places allocations

SCHOOLS: Education trust 'cannot solve' lack of places at Waverley Academy, near Sheffield

1. Four schools 'outstanding'

Four of Sheffield's schools have been rated as 'outstanding.' This file picture shows pupils in class in a city secondary school

Photo: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales

2. Silverdale School

Silverdale School was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in October 2014 and still holds the status

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. King Ecgbert School

King Ecgbert School was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in May 2013 and still holds the status

Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales

4. Handsworth Community Sports College

Handsworth Community Sports College was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in October 2017 and still holds the status

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
SchoolsSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2