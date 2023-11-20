Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water by firefighters in Sheffield rescue drama

A man has been taken to hospital following a dramatic rescue by emergency services, after he fell into a waterway near Beighton.

Firefighters were sent to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews after the alarm was raised around the Ochre Dyche.

After he was pulled from the water, in a location behind Newbould Crescent, ambulance crews took the man away to Rotherham Hospital.

The man is aged in his 50s, said South Yorkshire Police, who were also at the scene.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also initially scrambled, along with mountain rescue volunteers from Edale Mountain Rescue, but both were later told they could return home.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Four fire engines attended an incident where a man had fallen into a stream near Newbould Crescent, Sheffield after a call was received at 3.41pm.

"Crews rescued him from the water and he was taken to hospital by paramedics. Firefighters had left the scene by 4.25pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: "We received an emergency call at 3.41pm on Saturday afternoon to report a male who had fallen into a dyke behind Newbould Crescent, Beighton.

"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital to be checked over."

Police said in a statement: "I can confirm we received a report of this incident, our officers attended to provide support."

