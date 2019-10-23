Air ambulance deployed to crash scene in Rotherham
The air ambulance was deployed to a crash scene in Rotherham in which two young women were injured last night.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Hill Top Lane, between Dalton and Flanderwell, at around 10.10pm yesterday.
It involved a blue Peugeot 207 and the driver and three passengers had to be released from the vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We worked closely on scene with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service to get the driver and three passengers from the vehicle.
“A 18-year-old woman was taken to Rotherham District General Hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.
“A 18-year-old girl woman was taken to Northern General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”
The air ambulance was deployed but the patients were driven to hospital.