Air ambulance deployed to crash scene in Rotherham

The air ambulance was deployed to a crash scene in Rotherham in which two young women were injured last night.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 11:08 am
Hill Top Lane, Rotherham

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Hill Top Lane, between Dalton and Flanderwell, at around 10.10pm yesterday.

It involved a blue Peugeot 207 and the driver and three passengers had to be released from the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We worked closely on scene with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service to get the driver and three passengers from the vehicle.

“A 18-year-old woman was taken to Rotherham District General Hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

“A 18-year-old girl woman was taken to Northern General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

The air ambulance was deployed but the patients were driven to hospital.