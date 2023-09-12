The towering bloom has soared to 12ft with no assistance whatsoever, its owner says

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ‘accidental’ sunflower is turning heads in Sheffield - and it might be the biggest in the city.

Greenfingered Jo Siddall reckons the towering bloom is at least twice her height and could be 12ft tall.

Jo Siddall reckons the towering bloom could be 12ft tall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monster has become quite famous locally, as children walking to school stop and gawp, she says. But the secret behind how it grew so huge is set to turn gardeners green with envy.

Jo, of Ridgehill Aveue, Intake, said: “My accidental sunflower is massive! It has become quite famous as all the children walking to school are stopping to look at it. I think it is now over 12ft tall.

“It started growing at the beginning of the summer when I threw parrot seed out for some hungry wood pigeons. I have done nothing to it - about six started to grow - one got to about 6ft and fell over so I took that one out. It hasn’t had any canes or any help whatsoever and I haven’t grown sunflowers before.”