Sheffield sunflowers: 'Accidental' sunflower which could be tallest in city had no help to grow
The towering bloom has soared to 12ft with no assistance whatsoever, its owner says
Greenfingered Jo Siddall reckons the towering bloom is at least twice her height and could be 12ft tall.
The monster has become quite famous locally, as children walking to school stop and gawp, she says. But the secret behind how it grew so huge is set to turn gardeners green with envy.
Jo, of Ridgehill Aveue, Intake, said: “My accidental sunflower is massive! It has become quite famous as all the children walking to school are stopping to look at it. I think it is now over 12ft tall.
“It started growing at the beginning of the summer when I threw parrot seed out for some hungry wood pigeons. I have done nothing to it - about six started to grow - one got to about 6ft and fell over so I took that one out. It hasn’t had any canes or any help whatsoever and I haven’t grown sunflowers before.”
Alan Titchmarsh eat your heart out.