Reader Picture Competition: Sunflowers to sleepy cattle in the heather

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in again by our readers.
By Angela Furniss
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:44 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas?

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Ecclesfield Church taken by Brooke Stevens

1. Ecclesfield Church

Ecclesfield Church taken by Brooke Stevens Photo: Brooke Stevens

Sheffield Town Hall taken by Helen Toulson

2. Sheffield Town Hall

Sheffield Town Hall taken by Helen Toulson Photo: Helen Toulson

Lovely walk in Ecclesfield taken by Caz Cutts

3. Lovely walk in Ecclesfield

Lovely walk in Ecclesfield taken by Caz Cutts Photo: Caz Cutts

Vibrant yellow flowers from Millhouses Park by Catherine Langan

4. Vibrant yellow flowers

Vibrant yellow flowers from Millhouses Park by Catherine Langan Photo: Catherine Langan

