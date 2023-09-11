Hillsborough Park is just at the end of the road and there are terrific transport links to Sheffield city centre.

A three bedroom home in one of Sheffield's most popular areas has been listed for sale for £235,000.

The property is located on Lennox Road, in the heart of Hillsborough. In a listing shared to Zoopla, the estate agents at Morfitt Smith said the house was "beautifully presented" both inside and out, with a modern appearance in every room.

The accommodation is spread over three floors, with the ground floor consisting of a lounge, dining room and off-shot kitchen. On the first floor, two bedrooms are accompanied by a modern family bathroom and a large attic bedroom completes the second floor.

Each room in this property appears incredibly bright. Light streams in through the large windows, with the surfaces reflecting it back to all corners.

The house has the enormous Hillsborough Park practically on the doorstep, with Supertram running nearby to take passengers to the city centre. Hillsborough is also known for its terrific local amenities and a wonderful community.

