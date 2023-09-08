News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Barlow sunflowers taken by Pat HutchinsonBarlow sunflowers taken by Pat Hutchinson
Barlow sunflowers taken by Pat Hutchinson

Reader Picture Competition: Sunflower’s at Barlow win Pat a £25 voucher

Congratulations to Pat Hutchinson on her excellent picture of the sunflowers at Barlow. She wins August’s £25 gift voucher.
By Angela Furniss
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas. The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Lying in wait taken by Andrea Watts

1. Lying in wait

Lying in wait taken by Andrea Watts Photo: Andrea Watts

Photo Sales
Hardwick Hall taken by Paul Wainwright

2. Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall taken by Paul Wainwright Photo: Paul Wainwright

Photo Sales
Wild flower meadows at Manor Lodge by Andy Wood

3. Wild flower meadows

Wild flower meadows at Manor Lodge by Andy Wood Photo: Andy Wood

Photo Sales
Blue Moon taken by Margaret Watson

4. Blue Moon

Blue Moon taken by Margaret Watson Photo: Margaret Watson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield