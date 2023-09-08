Reader Picture Competition: Sunflower’s at Barlow win Pat a £25 voucher
Congratulations to Pat Hutchinson on her excellent picture of the sunflowers at Barlow. She wins August’s £25 gift voucher.
By Angela Furniss
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas. The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
Good luck everyone!
1 / 5