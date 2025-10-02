The Mayor of South Yorkshire has condemned a suspected terror attack on a Manchester synagogue while calling for residents to “reject fear and hatred.”

Two people have died and a man has been shot by armed police after a car was driven at pedestrians and a person was stabbed in a suspected terror attack outside a synagogue in Crumpsall on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

The city’s mayor, Andy Burnham, claims the suspect was shot dead by armed police and a bomb disposal team is at the scene at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will hold an emergency COBRA meeting later today.

Following the attack, MP for Sheffield Central, Abtisam Mohamed, and the mayor for South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, both condemned the suspected terror attack and have called for calm.

Ms Mohamed wrote to her social media pages: “I am appalled by the attacks in Manchester. Faith, trust and community, on the holiest day of the year for Jewish people, has been violated. I applaud the emergency services, as well as the security at the synagogue, for their bravery and quick response. My thoughts are with the victims and families who have been affected by this.”

Mayor for South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard has called for the attack in Manchester to be “a moment to reject fear and hatred of those who may look different to us.”

Mr Coppard also released a statement, which reads: “Today we’ve seen a horrific attack on a synagogue in Manchester. First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with the Jewish community and the people of Greater Manchester.

“On the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar, I am also sending strength to our Jewish community in South Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police are stepping up their reassurance and support as we speak.

“I won’t speculate about the motivations of the person or people who carried out that attack. But whatever their motivations, it seems clear this is another moment for us to reflect on the country we are becoming; a country where our small differences speak more loudly than our shared hopes, traditions, frustrations and future.

“So rather than letting this attack be another example of how our country is becoming increasingly divided, my hope is that we are all able to use it as a chance to recognise and celebrate what we have in common, to reach out to friends and neighbours - Jewish or otherwise.

“This is a moment to reject fear and hatred of those who may look different to us, wear different clothes or worship a different g-d, but who also want their kids to get a decent job, who want a decent holiday every now and then, who laugh at crap jokes, complain about the weather and who celebrate in the 93rd minute when their team get a jammy equaliser.

“That’s the country we really are and the place I will be doing my best to remember, hold on to and elevate as we move forward, together.”

South Yorkshire Police has also released a statement, asking residents not to “share unverified information” following the attacks.

A spokesperson said: “We know this will cause concern and anxiety in our local communities and so we are carrying out additional patrols to offer visibility and reassurance.

“Such incidents can generate misinformation through fear, and disinformation through a desire to divide communities because our communities are strongest and safest together.

“Please do not share unverified information or speculation and instead follow Greater Manchester Police for the most up to date information on the incident or South Yorkshire Police for local information.”

The incident reportedly saw a man ram a car at pedestrians before getting out and “stabbing anyone he could,” according to one witness. The man was pictured with a number of unidentified objects attached to his chest.

The suspect was reportedly shot dead by armed police.

The area around the synagogue was swamped by dozens of police vehicles, along with fire and ambulance crews - while the force helicopter hovered overhead shortly after the incident.

The surrounding streets were cordoned off with more police cars and vans, sirens blaring, racing down neighbouring roads.

The incident was branded an "appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year" by the Community Security Trust (CST).

The organisation, which monitors antisemitism in the UK, said: "CST is working with police and the local Jewish community following a serious incident at a synagogue in north Manchester .

"This appears to be an appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year. We thank the GMP officers and synagogue security who responded immediately to deal with the incident."