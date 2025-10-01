Police have shared dramatic video footage of a raid on a home in which armed officers seized a gun.

Back in March, officers from South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Operation Fortify’ team - who tackle serious and organised crime - worked with armed responders to raid an address in Carcroft, Doncaster.

They were working on previously gathered intelligence, and moved to arrest Tyler Wright.

Tyler Wright, 22, pleaded guilt to possessing a shortened shotgun and has been jailed for two years and three months after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court. | SYP

Bodycam footage recently shared shows officers bursting through the front door and heading upstairs to find Tyler in bed.

A full search of the property he was in led to officers recovering and seizing a single-barrelled shotgun found in a black bin bag under the stairs.

Wright, 22, of Saffron Road, Tickhill, pleaded guilty to possessing a shortened shotgun and last Thursday (September 25), he was jailed for two years and three months at Sheffield Crown Court.

An order was also made at court for the gun to destroyed.

Detective Constable Jessica Mitchell, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This dangerous weapon was found hidden in a terraced house down an ordinary residential street.

"Thanks to diligent intelligence gathering, we were able to execute this warrant and fully search the property leading to the discovery of this gun and a prison sentence for Wright.

"We want our communities to be safe from the danger posed by firearms and we will continue to take action against those involved in criminality linked to firearms."