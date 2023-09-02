3 . Builder's Brew Lego cafe

This family-run Lego cafe has proved a big hit since opening in Sheffield city centre, on East Parade opposite Sheffield Cathedral, over the summer. The cafe has hundreds of sets and thousands of bricks to work with, including popular Lego sets such as those with a Star Wars and Harry Potter theme. There are also Duplo sets for younger visitors to play with, and a range of food and drink to enjoy while building. It has a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews, with one mum calling it 'absolutely brilliant' and saying her three children, aged four, seven and nine, loved it. Photo: Submitted