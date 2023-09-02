These are exciting times for Sheffield, with the £480 million transformation of the city centre rapidly taking shape and plenty happening too in the suburbs.
We've put together a list of some of the best new shops, bars, cafes and restaurants to have opened across Sheffield in recent months, based on the buzz they have generated and their Google review ratings.
Our list ranges from a popular Lego-themed cafe to a luxurious new steakhouse and a Danish homeware store which had hundreds of customers queuing to be first through its doors when it opened.
2. Søstrene Grene
Søstrene Grene opened on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, at the end of July, with hundreds of people queuing to be first through the doors. It is the Danish homeware brand's first branch in Yorkshire and sells a variety of goods, including furniture and other furnishings, hobby items, children’s toys, kitchen accessories and food. The early feedback has been impressive, with the store boasting a five-star rating on Google reviews, where one fan called it a 'fantastic addition' to the city centre.
3. Builder's Brew Lego cafe
This family-run Lego cafe has proved a big hit since opening in Sheffield city centre, on East Parade opposite Sheffield Cathedral, over the summer. The cafe has hundreds of sets and thousands of bricks to work with, including popular Lego sets such as those with a Star Wars and Harry Potter theme. There are also Duplo sets for younger visitors to play with, and a range of food and drink to enjoy while building. It has a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews, with one mum calling it 'absolutely brilliant' and saying her three children, aged four, seven and nine, loved it. Photo: Submitted
4. Proove pizza
Proove pizza already had a successful branch in Broomhill, Sheffield, which has been serving up authentic Neapolitan pizzas since 2015. Its second branch in Sheffield opened at Orchard Square in the city centre in August. Among its most popular pizzas are the Margherita, Americana, Diavola and Neptuna, while the desserts menu includes Pizza Dolce, with sweet toppings from banana and strawberries to Kinder Bueno White. There is an extensive drinks list, with a selection of cocktails, and the bar is open till midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.