A family-run Lego cafe has been launched in Sheffield city centre to offer food and drink, and hours of building fun for all ages

Builder’s Brew, on East Parade opposite Sheffield Cathedral, allows little ones and grown-ups alike to push the limits of their creativity.

James Beech, who runs Builder’s Brew with wife Laura, said: “I loved Lego growing up. I have brought my children up on Lego too. I thought having a dedicated Lego cafe would be cool and a good idea to bring to Sheffield – it doesn’t exist anywhere else.

“What makes us different is we’re not just for families, we are open in the evenings for people to come after work, on date nights or after university, then at weekends, we have many families coming. We also differ because the focus is on all the different sets you can choose to build rather than just having big trays of Lego.”

Inside Builder's Brew, where customers can choose from hundreds of Lego sets

The cafe has hundreds of sets and thousands of bricks to work with, including popular Lego sets such as those with a Star Wars and Harry Potter theme. Visitors choose from those with around 300 pieces, which take around an hour to assemble, or larger sets.

There are also Duplo sets for children aged 18 months or over and vintage sets. Freestyle trays where people can build from blocks are also available.

James added: “We have been shopping for the cafe for quite a while to get a good range of sets - that was one of the most fun parts. There is something suitable for everyone, with our main range open to people aged four to 94.”

Builder’s Brew is open from 10am until 10pm on weekends, then 6pm to 10pm on weekdays. Times will change during the school holidays.

Builder's Brew in located on East Parade, opposite the cathedral in Sheffield city centre.