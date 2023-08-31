Banner Cross Hall: Restaurant and cafe plan for Sheffield stately home after sale by builders Henry Boot
The Grade II listed 'castle' will open to the public after changing hands
A Sheffield ‘castle’ will be turned into an ‘artisan’ restaurant and cafe after being snapped up by a property developer.
Banner Cross Hall will open to the public to provide ‘an opportunity for the local community to enjoy this historic building,’ according to new owner Matthew Davison.
The Grade II listed stately home on Ecclesall Road South was sold by building firm Henry Boot. The company is relocating to the city centre after 91 years in residence.
Mr Davison said he also planned to transform part of the hall into modern workspace for business. His company, Davison Property Investments, operates serviced offices in the Grade ll* listed Globe Works on Penistone Road at Kelham Island in Sheffield.
He added: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Henry Boot as preferred bidder to take over the custodianship of such an important local landmark. We look forward to working with Sheffield City Council and the local community to help shape the next exciting stage in Banner Cross Hall’s history.”
Built in 1821, it stood in impressive grounds in what was then open country. It is one of the city’s most lavish heritage properties and features battlements, an octagonal turret and an ornate interior.
It was Grade II listed in 1973. Last year, Henry Boot boss Tim Roberts said it was leaky and draughty and would cost millions to upgrade. The hall comes with 10 acres of land.
When it went on the market earlier this year, campaigners urged Henry Boot to abandon the sale and give it away for eco-housing and wildlife.
The audacious request - backed by a petition - was made by Green candidate Peter Gilbert who also wanted to see a community hub, allotments, nature reserve and forest school in the grounds, which are home to ‘multiple badger setts’ and an amber-listed rookery.
Banner Cross Hall dates back to 1821 and has been used by Henry Boot since 1932. The firm announced in March it was moving to the Isaacs Building in Sheffield City Council’s £480m Heart of the City 2 development.
Mr Roberts said it felt like coming home.
“Banner Cross Hall has been home to Henry Boot for over 90 years and has facilitated the successful growth of the company throughout this time," he said. "We are pleased that the building will retain its core function as an office space, while the new owners also have plans to open up the building to the public, who will be able to benefit from the fantastic grounds that the Henry Boot team have been fortunate to enjoy for many years.
“The sale of Banner Cross Hall represents the next exciting part of Henry Boot’s story, and we are looking forward to the move in November this year to help strengthen the links we have with the city and our partners. Our founder Henry Boot originally based the business in premises on Moore Street in the city, so in a way, it feels like we’re coming home.”