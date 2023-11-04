11 things Sheffield gave the world of football, from corner kicks to referees

Without Sheffield, football as we know it probably wouldn't exist

Football is today a global sport, played and watched by billions of people, but the beautiful game as we know it was forged in Sheffield.

The Steel City boasts the world's oldest club, Sheffield FC, and its oldest ground, Hallam FC's Sandygate stadium.

The Sheffield Rules of 1858, approved in a meeting at the Adelphi Hotel, long since demolished to make way for the Crucible Theatre, provided the blueprints for the game enjoyed the world over today.

They marked the move towards the dribbling, passing game and away from the rougher, literally more hands on version widely played up until that point.

Under those first rules, handling was forbidden, though 'pushing' or 'hitting' the ball with your hands was still permitted, as was a 'fair catch', where the ball is caught from another player without it having touched the ground. 'Hacking', tripping or holding opposition players was also banned, though 'pushing' or 'charging' was allowed.

Free kicks, throw-ins and goal kicks were all included, with later additions including the introduction of referees, linespeople and corners.

It was not until 1863 that the London-based Football Association was formed and published its own rules, with the rival codes existing together and influencing each other until the FA laws were eventually adopted by the Sheffield FA.

Sheffield would continue to influence the game with more firsts, including the first game played under floodlights, which took place at Bramall Lane.

Despite this, Sheffield often doesn't get the credit it deserves, which is why the Sheffield Home of Football charity was set up to change that and create a museum celebrating the city's sporting heritage.

John Clarke, the charity's secretary, urged people to show their support by visiting its website at sheffieldhomeoffootball.org, where you can take a look at the virtual museum being created, find out about the many events taking place and make a donation to the cause.