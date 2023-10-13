The plan has the backing - now it has to raise the funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A museum showcasing Sheffield as the birthplace of football has taken a step forward with the launch of a new charity.

Sheffield Home of Football will raise funds for a heritage centre telling the story of the foundation of the game.

From left: Andy Kershaw, Tony Currie, Richard Caborn, Keith Hackett, Paul Blomfield MP, Lord Mayor Colin Ross, councillor Denise Fox (Chair of SHOF) and Clive Betts MP

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was launched at an event Sheffield Town Hall attended by footballing legend Tony Currie, former international referee Keith Hackett, former Sheffield MP and minister of sport, Richard Caborn, MPs and supporters from Sheffield’s two clubs and both universities.

New chair of trustees Coun Denise Fox said: "It was necessary to get all the right people in the room to hear our vision for a heritage museum in Sheffield city centre alongside a programme of education about its unique role in the development of the game from the 19th century to the modern day.

"In the New Year, we will be developing a series of football walking tours around the city with our app, and organising a series of lectures and other events to raise the profile of our work.

"We also want to work with schools, community and businesses groups and develop this element of our work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meanwhile, our search for a building continues, and we are appealing to anyone with suitable premises in the centre of Sheffield to come and speak to us. Once we know the location and cost of this, we will launch a public appeal for support and put bids in to the National Lottery, private trusts and other funders to really accelerate our fundraising to make it a reality."

She also praised the support from sponsors Little Mesters Brewing, creators of Sheffield Home of Football Ale and Lager.

Kate Josephs, chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said: "It’s an exciting new development and now with this new charity and a clear plan, we have something we can work with to make sure this becomes a reality."