News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
6 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
7 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
10 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
11 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Prime: Sheffield men 'spend £12,000' on soft drink in viral video from Wakey Wines

A shopkeeper and social media star has posted a video claiming to have charged ‘lucky’ lads from Sheffield £12,000 for a case of a new flavour of soft drink Prime.

By David Walsh
Published 30th Apr 2023, 20:23 BST

Mohammed Azar Nazir, of Wakey Wines, says he is charging £1,000 for each bottle of the new flavour. The video shows him with two customers who say they are from Sheffield. Mohammed goes on to reveal he only has 12 left - but they won’t be kept at the shop overnight due to their value. Some people commenting express cynicism at the claims.

Prime was launched by Youtube stars Logan Paul and KSI last year and has been a huge success for the two influencers. The new lemonade flavour is set to be officially released on Monday May 15. Wakey Wines is on Marygate, Wakefield. Mr Nazir visited Sheffield in January. In February, Pounds World £1, at the bottom of The Moor in Sheffield city centre, was selling bottles for £10.

Owner Mohammed Azar Nazir said the two Sheffield men had bought a case of Prime for £12,000.Owner Mohammed Azar Nazir said the two Sheffield men had bought a case of Prime for £12,000.
Owner Mohammed Azar Nazir said the two Sheffield men had bought a case of Prime for £12,000.