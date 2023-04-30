Mohammed Azar Nazir, of Wakey Wines, says he is charging £1,000 for each bottle of the new flavour. The video shows him with two customers who say they are from Sheffield. Mohammed goes on to reveal he only has 12 left - but they won’t be kept at the shop overnight due to their value. Some people commenting express cynicism at the claims.
Prime was launched by Youtube stars Logan Paul and KSI last year and has been a huge success for the two influencers. The new lemonade flavour is set to be officially released on Monday May 15. Wakey Wines is on Marygate, Wakefield. Mr Nazir visited Sheffield in January. In February, Pounds World £1, at the bottom of The Moor in Sheffield city centre, was selling bottles for £10.