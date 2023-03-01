The highly-priced PRIME drink sensation which hit the headlines at the turn of the year is continuing, with a Sheffield store currently selling the trendy drink for £10 a bottle.

Pounds World £1, at the bottom of The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, is reportedly selling bottles of the beverage for a tenner each after the soft drink became an online viral sensation when it was launched by famous YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

The drink proved extremely popular among youngsters with reports of desperate parents travelling more than 500 miles to get their hands on a bottle and with some people paying hundreds of pounds for the drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PRIME is advertised as a ‘hydration drink’ that contains mostly water added with vitamins and minerals and has few calories with no added sugar and is made up of coconut water with no caffeine.

PRIME sensation continues at Sheffield store with the soft drink being sold for a tenner a bottle

After requesting a bottle of PRIME at the Pounds World £1 store and after asking how much it would cost, the cashier said it would cost £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star tried to contact the manager of Pounds World £1, at the bottom of The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, and briefly twice spoke on the phone to him but he said he was too busy to comment.

Mohammad Azar Nazir, who runs Wakefield Wines, in Wakefield, popularly known as ‘Wakey Wines’, and his colleague Abdul became online sensations for their TikTok videos showing customers paying hugely inflated prices for PRIME – as much as £100 a bottle.

Corporation nightclub, on Milton Street in Sheffield city centre, even welcomed Mohammed and Abdul to its weekly club night SKINT in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is Pounds World £1, at the bottom of The Moor, Sheffield, which is selling the soft drink PRIME at £10 a bottle.

Despite, others charging high prices, PRIME briefly went on sale in Aldi stores across Sheffield for £1.99 in December with shoppers reportedly queuing from 5am to bag themselves a bottle and in the meantime a ‘rare’ bottle was recently put up for sale elsewhere online for a whopping £1,000.

A Sheffield woman also reportedly paid out £1,200 for just 12 cans according to a viral TikTok video after she travelled to Wakefield to pick up a crate of the latest range of PRIME drinks from the Wakefield Wines off-licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon afterwards, sellers in Sheffield were advertising bottles for sale on Facebook Marketplace for up to £15 a bottle – about seven times the recommended retail price.

Before that, the only official retailer in the UK had been Asda, where stocks sold out so quickly that a tracker app was set up to help people locate the drinks for sale near them.

While Wakey Wines has become nationally famous for selling on the drinks at inflated prices, it appears some shops in Sheffield are doing likewise – albeit without such a major mark-up.