'Industrial, friendly and football-mad' - the words which define Sheffield a national survey found
New research shows Sheffield is thought of as industrial, friendly and football-mad by people across the UK.
The survey by Legal & General asked respondents to choose the words they most associate with UK cities, including their own. It found the top words associated with Sheffield are industrial (43 per cent), football (30 per cent), and friendly (25 per cent).
Respondents living in Sheffield chose industrial (61 per cent) and football (48 per cent) as the top words associated with their city. Some 41 per cent of locals also associate Sheffield with music, compared to only 16 per cent of everyone surveyed.
The words least associated with Sheffield are expensive (five per cent) and prosperous (seven per cent). Other words people associate with the city include steel and snooker, the survey found.
The study also found 69 per cent of people in Yorkshire and Humber are satisfied with their local area.