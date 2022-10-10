The grant, from the British Gas Energy Trust, is intended to fund work over the next 18 months amid record demand due to the economic crisis. The service has seen cost-of-living queries double this year, compared to 2021. Over the last 12 months, it has helped more than 27,000 people with 74,000 different issues.

According to the charity’s latest impact report, welfare benefits remain the biggest issue, followed by debt. The 150-strong team also gives free and confidential advice on problems such as housing and energy.

Sheffield is an area most in need of additional support, research shows

Sylvia Ward, chief executive of Citizens Advice Sheffield, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has continued to impact people across Sheffield, with record numbers of residents turning to us for help. There remains a lot of understandable concern about managing rising energy bills, and our team of advisers and volunteers is working hard to support people in every way possible. The British Gas Energy Trust’s funding will mean we can help more people in Sheffield navigate the challenges we know are coming.”

The British Gas Energy Trust supports families and individuals facing financial hardship and energy debt. As well as supporting Citizens Advice and other charities, it provides direct grants to individuals and families that have an energy debt of between £250 and £750.

Jessica Taplin, CEO of the British Gas Energy Trust, said: “The rising cost of living means more people are experiencing financial difficulty for the first time, and are struggling to pay their bills. Whether you’re with British Gas or another energy supplier, it’s important to know that there is help available to you. You can apply to us direct or access support via Citizens Advice Sheffield, which does a fantastic job supporting local people.”

Since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, Centrica – the parent company of British Gas – has put together a support package for households it says is worth more than £25m. It has made grants to 18 advice centres across England, Scotland and Wales.

Go to citizensadvice.org.uk or call 0808 2787820