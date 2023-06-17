News you can trust since 1887
12 ways to tell that someone is from Sheffield

No matter where you may find yourself, you can always find someone from Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Jun 2023, 04:40 BST

And wherever you are, there are always those tell-tale signs that are a dead giveaway, with those quirks that make us stand out from the crowd.

From our own unique words, to those little things that we own and recognise that would go right over the heads of those not lucky enough to have lived or been brought up here, here are 12 tell-tale signs that someone is from Sheffield.

We have put together a list of the 12 ways that you can tell someone is from Sheffield

1. Are you from Sheffield?

We invented football here in Sheffield, and that passion for the game has remained ever since. We are one of just a handful of cities with two professional football teams, and many thousands with a strong connection with the city have either the a Blades shirt or an Owls shirt, showing their passion for two of the most successful clubs in the country

2. That football shirt

OK, so the Arctic Monkeys have done their bit exporting this most Sheffield phrase around the world in the song Mardy Bum. But 'mardy', to describe someone's sulky and petulant behaviour is pure Sheffield. If they tell you you're being mardy, they're from Sheffield

3. They call you 'mardy'

It's another of those great words in the Sheffield dictionary. If you're from Sheffield, and you meet someone who is overly sensitive to the cold, or even cowardly, you'll probably tell them they're nesh. It's even been used as a verb for people who avoid something they may be afraid of: "You've neshed it."

4. The tell you you're 'nesh'

