News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
'Traffic light issues' causing havoc on M1
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today

Sheffield in the sun: 15 pictures show how city is loving the sun as temperatures soar

Sheffield basked in the sun – and these 15 pictures show how the city made the most of the soaring June temperatures.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST

According the Weston Park weather station, the mercury was already up past 22C by 9am on Monday morning, and it rose as the day went on.

In Sheffield city centre, many enjoyed an outdoor dinner break in the sunshine, while familes with young children made a bee-line to the the water feature in the Peace Gardens, where The Star took pictures with the consent of parents.

Out in the city's parks, sunbathing and picnics were order of the day, as our pictures show.

And it looks like a case of same again for today, with forecasters at the Met Office predicting another sun-kissed day in the city with temperatures expected to be up to 24C.

Health experts are urging people to remember to put on high factor sun cream if they are out in the sun.

Our gallery of 15 pictures shows the many ways people in Sheffield found to enjoy the heatwave

1. How did you enjoy the heatwave

Our gallery of 15 pictures shows the many ways people in Sheffield found to enjoy the heatwave Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A mum enjoys the sun with her son in The Peace Gardens

2. Peace Gardens

A mum enjoys the sun with her son in The Peace Gardens Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A youngster cools off in the fountains

3. Water feature

A youngster cools off in the fountains Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mum shows her daughter where to look as she cools off in the Peace Gardens

4. Family fun

Mum shows her daughter where to look as she cools off in the Peace Gardens Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldMet Office