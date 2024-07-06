Yorkshire houses: Where in beautiful Yorkshire is 'the dream' place to live according to our readers

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 6th Jul 2024, 07:40 BST

The grass is always greener on the other side. Except in Yorkshire - the grass is greenest in Yorkshire.

The Star asked its readers where ‘the dream’ place to live is in the beautiful land of the white rose.

Many readers admitted they would like to move out of Sheffield for a place in scenic Whitby, Scarborough, and any number of places by the coast - but still more said they were happy where they were in Stocksbridge and Bents Green.

Others said they’d give anything to move back somewhere - be it a slice of heaven they moved away from or even childhood homes with views they miss.

And still more said they didn’t mind where they moved, it was why they wanted to live there that was key - such as being as close as possible to the Wensleydale Cheese Factory in Hawes...

Here are 10 of the most touching, funny or true Yorkshire answers we received.

Reader Dawn Harrison writes: "York - moved here from Sheffield who to university many years ago & ended up staying. I do miss the Blades & Meadowhall though!" PIcture by James Hardisty.

1. York

Reader Dawn Harrison writes: "York - moved here from Sheffield who to university many years ago & ended up staying. I do miss the Blades & Meadowhall though!" PIcture by James Hardisty.

Emphatic pork pie fan and supporter of local businesses Tim Mallender writes: "Within walking distance of a Stanforth pork pie in Skipton." The 'celebrated pork pie establishment' has been at its current home in the North Yorkshire town for more than 80 years.

2. Skipton - or more specifically...

Emphatic pork pie fan and supporter of local businesses Tim Mallender writes: "Within walking distance of a Stanforth pork pie in Skipton." The 'celebrated pork pie establishment' has been at its current home in the North Yorkshire town for more than 80 years.

Brenda Hancock very sweetly writes: "In my childhood home at Bents Green overlooking Mayfield Valley." Hopefully Brenda's view still exists if she were to visit, but at least landmarks like Fulwood Hall, seen here, are still a permanent fixture.

3. The view over Mayfield Valley

Brenda Hancock very sweetly writes: "In my childhood home at Bents Green overlooking Mayfield Valley." Hopefully Brenda's view still exists if she were to visit, but at least landmarks like Fulwood Hall, seen here, are still a permanent fixture.

Julia Korniej writes how she's found her slice of heaven by the coast, sayding: "Whitby, where I've moved to from Sheffield." Hopefully Julia enjoys the stairs, because the views can't be beaten. Picture by Deborah McCarthy.

4. Whitby

Julia Korniej writes how she's found her slice of heaven by the coast, sayding: "Whitby, where I've moved to from Sheffield." Hopefully Julia enjoys the stairs, because the views can't be beaten. Picture by Deborah McCarthy.

