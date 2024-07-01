Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United were both in the top flight in 1993, with the Owls finishing seventh, ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, and the Blades ending up 14th, a point ahead of Leeds United.

These retro photos from that year show how things beyond football have changed in the Steel City over the last three decades.

The pictures in this gallery include old shops, railway stations, lost markets and blocks of flats which have long since been demolished. They also show how one of the city’s most popular parks has changed in the last three decades.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Fir Vale Barnsley Road in Fir Vale, Sheffield, at the junction with Skinnerthorpe Road, looking towards St. Cuthberts Church (left) and the spire of Trinity Methodist Church, in July 1993

2 . Old station Brightside station in Sheffield, pictured in May 1993, with Brightside School visible to the right

3 . Firth Park Road Firth Park Road, Sheffield, at the junction with Page Hall Road, showing (right) National Westminster Bank, in June 1993