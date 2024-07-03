Sheffield retro: 17 of our favourite photos looking back at the early 1960s

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look back in time at life in and around Sheffield during the early 1960s.

A search of our archives brings you this gallery of photos including children playing out in the street, shops, trams, an old jazz club and much more.

Boys at play in Carbrook Street in the west end before demolition in the 1960's

1. Playing out

Boys at play in Carbrook Street in the west end before demolition in the 1960'sPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

It was 'buses only' from late 1960 and, with the trams gone, Sheffield Corporation experimented with a temporary roundabout in Town Hall Square

2. Roundabout

It was 'buses only' from late 1960 and, with the trams gone, Sheffield Corporation experimented with a temporary roundabout in Town Hall SquarePhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

John Atkinson's old shop on Leopold Street, which had been sold, July 5, 1960

3. Old store

John Atkinson's old shop on Leopold Street, which had been sold, July 5, 1960Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A barrel organ was one of the attractions at Killamarsh Garden Fete, June 6, 1960

4. Barrel Organ

A barrel organ was one of the attractions at Killamarsh Garden Fete, June 6, 1960Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

