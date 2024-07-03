A search of our archives brings you this gallery of photos including children playing out in the street, shops, trams, an old jazz club and much more.
1. Playing out
Boys at play in Carbrook Street in the west end before demolition in the 1960'sPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Roundabout
It was 'buses only' from late 1960 and, with the trams gone, Sheffield Corporation experimented with a temporary roundabout in Town Hall SquarePhoto: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Old store
John Atkinson's old shop on Leopold Street, which had been sold, July 5, 1960Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Barrel Organ
A barrel organ was one of the attractions at Killamarsh Garden Fete, June 6, 1960Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd