But there was much more to eating out in the 80s, when diners in Sheffield had a huge variety of restaurants from which to choose.

We’ve trawled the archives to transport you and your tastebuds back four decades to some of the restaurants which were popular then.

Among the venues pictured are two Sheffield institutions – Baldwin’s Omega, the much-loved banqueting suite which hosted many memorable nights out before closing in 2018, and Tuckwoods, which ran for 145 years before shutting its doors for good in the early noughties.

While many favourite 80s restaurants have disappeared, some are still drawing in the diners all these years later – either by moving with the times or ignoring the trends and sticking to the formula which made them a hit in the first place.

This retro photo gallery is a pictorial celebration of dining out in Sheffield in the days before street food, gastropubs or microgreens were even a thing in the UK.

How many of these restaurants have you eaten at and which would you most like to bring back? All the images are published courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Restaurants 80s.jpg These were some of the popular Sheffield restaurants of the 1980sPhoto: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Casablanca Casablanca Restaurant and Cafe on Norfolk Street, in Sheffield city centre, looking towards Sheffield Town Hall, in 1986Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Society Park Society Park restaurant at Castle House on Angel Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1985. Nearly 40 years later, Castle House remains a popular foodies' destination as it is now home to the food hall KommunePhoto: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Islamabad Restaurant This photo of the Islamabad Restaurant on Attercliffe Common, in Attercliffe, Sheffield, was taken in around 1983Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales