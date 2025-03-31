Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Sheffield’s-own Wybourn Islamic Centre embraced the spirit of Ramadan last week by giving gifts to their non-Muslim and Muslim neighbours, write Sabah Salam.

Sakhawat Ali, aged 66, the carer and building manager of the mosque, shared these photos after distributing fresh fruit and toys for children in their local community earlier this week, accompanied by his seven-year-old daughter, Horian Noor Ali Idris.

Wybourn Islamic Centre shared gift bags filled with fruit and toys to Muslim and non-Muslim neighbours alike. | Sabah Salam

“We have received really good feedback from the neighbours, they are very happy and polite,” he said.

This year, Ramadan began on February 28. Mr Ali describes it as “the month of giving” and said that during this spiritual month, people at the centre make additional efforts to give charity.

He said that the Prophet Muhammed’s guidance to Muslims is to be nice to neighbours and so the gifts are a way to develop good community relations with “all the Christian brothers and sisters in the area.”

The centre, which was established in March 2023, also hosts a weekly coffee morning, where they invite neighbours, who are often single parents or people who live alone.

Jamil Aktar, 67, president of the centre, said: “We tell people when we go around, that we are not what you see in the press.

“There is a misunderstanding around Muslims, what we do is to try and build relations with our neighbours and wider community.”

Mr Ali says the centre aims to go beyond a place of worship, and opens its doors to everyone in the area to use their community spaces.

As well as a community room, the centre also owns a football pitch at the back of the building, which they invite those in the area to use.

