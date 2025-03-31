Slightly more complaints submitted to Sheffield Council and a lot more rejected compared with 2023 – report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An annual report has found that there were more complaints raised against Sheffield City Council and more complaints rejected for various reasons.

Members of the council’s audit and standards committee heard from David Hollis, the local authority’s general counsel, that the number of complaints had gone up slightly (21) compared with 2023 (19).

Complaint outcome 2024 (Jan-Dec)

Take no action (no breach) 6

Withdrawn or invalid 1

Rejected 13

Informal resolution 0

Refer to hearing sub-committee with an investigation 0

Refer to hearing sub-committee without an investigation 0

Open (in assessment phase) 0

Contact not resulting in a formal complaint (speculative) 1

Total 21

It is worth noting that the total number of complaints in 2021 and 2022 were 13 and 14, respectively.

Mr Collins said mostly, complaints were rejected because they were not “a standards matter”.

He added the type of complaint that comes up quite regularly is when the complainant claims a councillor is not acting in capacity as a councillor.

But what does it mean, actually, asked Cllr Rob Reiss at the meeting.

Mr Collins said it’s a difficult one. He said there was no definition in the legislation for it.

So he said it’s “fact-specific in each case”.

He added the line between a person’s private life and job as a councillor gets a little bit blurred when the individual is “acting in public life but not necessarily acting in as a councillor, or dealing with council business”.

With two sets of elections taking place last year, some complaints were received about leafleting, too.

Six complaints were rejected following an assessment. There were no actions taken as the assessments found no breach.

Mr Collins said one complaint was withdrawn by the complainant as the issues had been resolved.