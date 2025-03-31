Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A day of action saw protests across the country, including one in Sheffield, at plans to cut disability benefits.

Crips Against Cuts, which organised the national day of action, was founded as a protest network following the disability benefit cuts announcement.

The Sheffield protest saw over 300 people turn out at Sheffield Town Hall to campaign against the disability benefit cuts introduced recently by the government.

A protest was staged in Sheffield in response to Government plans to cut disability benefits

One of these people was Jade Wade, 35, a clinical nurse lead from Rotherham.

As one of the founders of Sheffield Women’s Collective, she is passionate about women’s rights and how the cuts will affect disabled women. She also made a speech at the protest.

Jade said: “I spoke about how women in domestically violent relationships are being thrown into more difficulties by taking away their financial independence, and they’re less likely to leave these relationships if they have no access to money.

“The government is supposed to be working on the current national emergency that’s been declared about violence against women and girls, yet they’re not even considering the impact that these cuts could have on them. It’s a disgrace.”

The government recently announced a range of controversial changes to the benefits system such as tightening the eligibility criteria for personal independence payments (PIP), the scrapping of work capability assessments and reducing incapacity benefits for people aged under 22.

Jade said that the government’s disability benefit cuts will push more disabled people into poverty and make it harder for people to access PIP.

She said: “These cuts are being justified as a way to save money, but the reality is they will leave thousands struggling to afford basic necessities like food, heating and care.”

Jade said: “It was inspiring to see so many people rallying together, despite the many obstacles people face just to be there. The fact that so many were still able to participate is a testament to the strength and determination of the disabled community.

“The organisers did an amazing job in making sure everyone’s voice was represented, even those who couldn’t attend. It really felt like a community working together to fight for the changes we desperately need.”

Jade said she was compelled to not only attend the protest, but also make a speech at it because she is personally affected by this issue.

She said: “This issue affects me personally on multiple levels. I work within the NHS, so I see first hand the difficulties families face when they don’t get the support they need. But beyond that, I live it myself - I have multiple disabilities that impact my daily life, yet I’ve been denied PIP twice.

“I also care for my six-year-old daughter, who has autism and is awaiting an ADHD assessment, and I worry about what the future holds for her. If it’s already this difficult for disabled adults to get support, what hope is there for children like her? Will she be forced to fight the same battles that I have? Will she be denied the help she needs because the system prioritises cutting costs over supporting people?

“That’s why I’m so passionate about this- it’s not just about me; it’s about the next generation too.”

Jade said that she would like Sheffield Women’s Collective to collaborate with Crips Against Cuts in the future. She said: “We can amplify each other’s voices, broaden our reach, and make sure that the fight for justice is as inclusive as possible.”

Jade said that the organisers of the protest are planning larger events for the future, to ensure that those who couldn’t attend this time have a platform to be heard.

She said: “I’m proud to be part of this movement, and I’ll continue to speak up, act, and fight for the change we need. If we stand together, we can make a difference.”

