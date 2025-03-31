Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is looking to recruit over 500 new apprentices across the UK in 2025, including in South Yorkshire.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket wants applications for its apprenticeship scheme, with opportunities now live across both stores and in warehouses.

Aldi UK says it has 500 apprenticeship roles available in the UK for 2025, paying £8.60 an hour on average to begin with and rising to £12 an hour. | City Press, Aldi

The chain says store apprentices can earn £8.61 per hour, rising to £12.07. Meanwhile, those in warehouse roles can earn up to £11.18 per hour.

Aldi says successful applicants will be able to gain industry-recognised qualifications while they earn and will have access to a number of benefits, including shopping discounts, a bike-to-work scheme, 28 days’ paid holiday (including bank holidays) and a mortgage advice scheme where colleagues can seek free mortgage advice and access mortgage education

Anyone interested in applying for an apprenticeship with Aldi can visit their website at: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/early-careers/apprenticeships.

Lisa Murphy, training and development director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years, and we’re excited to welcome the next intake of individuals to join our Aldi community.

“Through the scheme, candidates will gain valuable transferable skills, become experts in their roles, and receive industry-leading pay at one of the UK’s top grocery retailers.

“We’re keen to attract individuals from all backgrounds, and we really encourage anyone who is interested to apply, no matter your level of experience.”