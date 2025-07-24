From headliners at Hillsborough Park to hundreds of free shows across Sheffield city centre, here’s your complete guide to what’s on, how to get there, and what to expect.

Sheffield’s biggest weekend of live music is just days away as Tramlines Festival and The Fringe at Tramlines return from Friday 25 July to Sunday 27 July 2025, bringing more than 150,000 people to the city.

The first names on Tramlines 2025's line-up have been released, including Sheffield's-own Pulp, Rotherham band The Reytons, plus Kasabian, Sigrid, The Sherlocks, and more. | Band pictures provided by Tramlines, bottom right image Dean Atkins

Festival headliners and timings

Held at Hillsborough Park, the main Tramlines Festival will see performances across several stages, with set times now confirmed for key artists.

A comprehensive list of stage timings is available on the Tramlines app, but these are some of the key times to keep in mind through the weekend.

Friday 25 July

Gates open: 12pm - last entry: 7.30pm

Pulp are performing 8.30pm to 10.15pm on the Main Stage

Peak arrival time: 4pm to 6.30pm - arrive early to avoid queues

Saturday 26 July

Gates open: 12pm - Last entry: 7.30pm

Peak arrival time: 3pm to 6.30pm - arrive early to avoid queues

Jake Bugg – 5pm to 5.45pm (Main Stage)

The Rosadocs – 6pm to 6.45pm (The Leadmill Stage)

Franz Ferdinand – 6.45pm to 7.45pm (Main Stage)

The Reytons – 8.45pm to 10.15pm (Main Stage)

Sunday 27 July

Gates open: 12pm - last entry: 7.30pm

Peak arrival time: 2pm to 6.30pm - arrive early to avoid queues

Scouting for Girls – 1.30pm to 2.15pm (Main Stage)

The Sherlocks – 2.45pm to 3.15pm (Main Stage)

CMAT – 4.15pm to 4.45pm (The Other Stage)

The Last Dinner Party – 5.45pm to 6.45pm (Main Stage)

Kasabian – 7.45pm to 9.15pm (Main Stage)

The Fringe

Running alongside the main festival, The Fringe at Tramlines brings a packed programme of free live music and entertainment to Sheffield city centre from Thursday 24 to Sunday 27 July.

Over 400 performances are planned across Devonshire Green and more than 40 pubs, bars and outdoor venues, supported by Sheffield BID, Tramlines and Sheffield City Council.

Devonshire Green’s stage will host headliners including Macka B and the Roots Ragga Band, Jungle Lion, and Shanghai Treason, while venues like the Hallamshire Hotel, Sidney & Matilda and The Forum will showcase local favourites, DJ sets, indie rock, reggae, hip hop and more.

Expect everything from band karaoke to open mics, loop-pedal pop, and coffee raves. It’s a celebration of Sheffield’s grassroots music scene – and it’s completely free.

Full listings are available on the Welcome to Sheffield website.

To help festivalgoers move easily across the city, TravelMaster has launched a CityWide Weekend ticket.

Cost: £10

Valid: Two days of unlimited bus and tram travel across Sheffield

Available via the TravelMaster app

This aims to make the event more accessible for families and those travelling from further afield.

With thousands descending on Hillsborough Park and Sheffield city centre, temporary road closures and travel delays are expected.

Key advice includes:

Avoid driving to Hillsborough if possible – there is no on-site parking for general ticket holders.

Park and Ride services are available at Nunnery Square and Meadowhall.

Hillsborough and surrounding areas will see temporary traffic restrictions across the weekend.

Car

It is strongly advised to travel to the festival via public transport as there is no on-site parking or parking on the surrounding residential roads.

For those who must drive, there are three Official Tramlines Car Parks available to book on a first come first served basis here: https://tramlinesparking.co.uk/

Taxi

There will be a black cab and friends and family pick-up spot operating from Hillsborough Leisure Centre Car Park.

The app will provide relevant directions.

Sheffield’s Supertram network runs frequent services to Hillsborough Park, with Blue and Yellow routes stopping at Hillsborough or Leppings Lane – both a short walk from the festival site.

Supertram will run Trams every 6 minutes from Sheffield City Centre to Hillsborough Park – which is a 2-minute walk to the festival.

The Hillsborough Park and Hillsborough Corner stops will be closed after the show, so festival goers will have to use the Leppings Lane stop from within the main stage arena after the headliners have finished.

Cycle

Bikes can be parked at the Penistone Road entrance, located near the Box Office.

Tramlines 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend - whether you’re heading to Hillsborough Park or soaking up the atmosphere at the free city-centre Fringe events.

