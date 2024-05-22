Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is among several events stretching into next year

The Leadmill is advertising a gig by Hollywood ‘A’-lister Kiefer Sutherland despite a legal bid to evict the operators of the legendary venue.

The Sheffield night club and music venue says the actor will ‘bring Country back to the Leadmill’ at a gig in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland is playing the Leadmill in Sheffield in August. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star of 24 and the Lost Boys is an acclaimed performer who is set to perform to an ‘intimate audience’, the venue says.

The event is one of several planned which stretch into next year. It comes as the operators of the venue fight an order to leave the premises from the owner of the building, MVL Properties.