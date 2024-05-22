The Leadmill: Hollywood 'A' lister Kiefer Sutherland to play as club operators fight eviction
The Leadmill is advertising a gig by Hollywood ‘A’-lister Kiefer Sutherland despite a legal bid to evict the operators of the legendary venue.
The Sheffield night club and music venue says the actor will ‘bring Country back to the Leadmill’ at a gig in August.
The star of 24 and the Lost Boys is an acclaimed performer who is set to perform to an ‘intimate audience’, the venue says.
The event is one of several planned which stretch into next year. It comes as the operators of the venue fight an order to leave the premises from the owner of the building, MVL Properties.
The two sides have been putting their case to a judge in Leeds this week as the legal row rumbles on.
