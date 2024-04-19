Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The big wait is nearly over for Sheffield’s Def Leppard fans - with the album of their iconic Leadmill gig set to go on sale tomorrow.

The recording of the show at the Leadmill, on vinyl goes on sale tomorrow to mark Record Store Day 2024 (Saturday, April 20), but is being advertised online at some record shops at nearly £40.

Mercury Studios is releasing Def Leppard's 'One Night Only - Live at the Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023' in a limited double vinyl run for Record Store Day 2024.

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield.

They have not been available pre-order and go on sale in select stores nationwide on a first-through-the-door basis.

Participating stores for Record Store Day 2024 in Sheffield include:

> Bear Tree Records, Unit 13, The Forum, 127 Devonshire St, Sheffield S3 7SB

> Record Collector, 233 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3BA

> Spinning Discs Sheffield, 107 Chesterfield Rd, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 0RN

The 'One Night Only' gig in May 2023 was attended by just 800 fans and came three days before the launch of the boys' world tour at a sold-out show at Bramall Lane.

The one-of-a-kind intimate show saw fans come from as far as Arizona and California to pack out the venue. The setlist was something of a celebration of the band's past four decades in a rip-roaring power hour from across their career.